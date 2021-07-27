Pac-12 commissioner opens door to potential expansion amid Big 12 fallout

The Pac-12 appears prepared to take advantage of the upheaval in the Big 12 based on comments made by commissioner George Kliavkoff on Tuesday.

Kliavkoff said that there has been “significant inbound interest” in many schools following the decision by Texas and Oklahoma to join the SEC, a move which has called into question the Big 12’s future. Kliavkoff also made clear that he does not see expansion as necessary to ensure that the Pac-12 is a factor nationally.

Kliavkoff: "We do not believe expansion is required to continue to compete and thrive," BUT "the fallout gives us an opportunity to consider expansion" and "we've already had significant inbound interest from many schools." — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) July 27, 2021

Kliavkoff: "We don't think there's any risk to staying at 12 teams." Also says there is no AAU membership prerequisite for joining the Pac-12. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) July 27, 2021

This could very well serve as a precursor to something significant. A previous report claimed that Big 12 leadership has considered proposing a merger between the Pac-12 and the remaining eight Big 12 teams. That would ensure that the remaining Big 12 schools remain in a relevant conference, which isn’t really the case as it stands with Texas and Oklahoma heading for the SEC.

Kliavkoff has made football success a priority since taking over as commissioner. Even with two of its biggest powers gone, absorbing some or all of the Big 12 would further that goal. It would also help in basketball, too, if the likes of Kansas were to move into the conference.