Pac-12 to play 7-game regular season beginning in November

The Pac-12 has changed course and will now play a fall football season.

The Pac-12 CEOs voted on Thursday to have a season this fall. The season reportedly will begin on Nov. 6 and last seven games before a conference championship game. No fans will be present for the games.

The Pac-12 joined the Big Ten in August in cancelling the fall football season and saying they would attempt to play in 2021. The Big Ten was expecting other Power 5 conference to follow them in cancelling, but that did not happen. The ACC and Big 12 have already been playing, while the SEC plans to begin its season this weekend.

Amid political pressure and pressure from fans and players, the Big Ten voted last week to play this fall. Now the Pac-12 has done the same.

Pac-12 schools are facing major revenue holes in their budget without the TV money they receive from playing football. Players have also been applying pressure to their elected state officials. Those factors likely played a big role in the conference choosing to join the other Power 5 conferences in playing.