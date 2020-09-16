Big Ten reinstates fall football season following unanimous vote

The Big Ten conference will be holding a fall football season, after all.

Big Ten leaders met on Tuesday to vote on whether or not they should reverse their decision to postpone all fall athletics until the spring. Clay Travis of Outkick reports that they voted unanimously to bring the football season back.

In an official announcement, the Big Ten said the season will begin on Oct. 23 and is contingent upon a daily, rapid COVID-19 testing system being implemented.

The Big Ten voted to cancel fall sports last month, and commissioner Kevin Warren said the decision would not be revisited. That changed in a hurry as public pressure built. Many prominent coaches and players expressed frustration with the conference, which eventually led to a meeting between Warren and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Parents of Big Ten players even met at one point to protest outside the conference’s headquarters.

With the Big Ten reversing course, the Pac-12 is now the only Power Five conference that is not planning to play football this fall.