 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 16, 2020

Report: USC working with state of California to allow for college football

September 16, 2020
by Grey Papke

USC Trojans logo

USC is hard at work trying to get Pac-12 football moving toward a fall restart.

As first reported by Jon Wilner of Bay Area News Group, California Gov. Gavin Newsom reached out to USC after speaking to Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott about a possible restart. California currently prohibits gatherings “unless otherwise specified,” making football practices and games virtually impossible. The state appears prepared to modify the directive to allow for such activities.

According to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports, USC has been leading the charge on loosening restrictions.

Earlier Wednesday, Newsom indicated that the state was not going to put a stop to Pac-12 activity. Local regulations remain a hurdle, and protocols will have to be sorted out in other Pac-12 states as well. However, this is definitely a positive step toward the league playing football in fall.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus