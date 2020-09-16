Report: USC working with state of California to allow for college football

USC is hard at work trying to get Pac-12 football moving toward a fall restart.

As first reported by Jon Wilner of Bay Area News Group, California Gov. Gavin Newsom reached out to USC after speaking to Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott about a possible restart. California currently prohibits gatherings “unless otherwise specified,” making football practices and games virtually impossible. The state appears prepared to modify the directive to allow for such activities.

Sources: After speaking to #Pac12 commish Larry Scott, Newsom’s office reached out to #USC officials. Plan is to fast track revision to controversial 12-person cohort max. That shifts focus to local health, an easier hurdle for the schools. This is big. — Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) September 16, 2020

According to Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports, USC has been leading the charge on loosening restrictions.

Can confirm @wilnerhotline's report.. Am told by a source that #USC began pushing on both local and state levels once the Pac-12's rapid daily testing partnership got done. https://t.co/sFbV45vWNg — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 16, 2020

Earlier Wednesday, Newsom indicated that the state was not going to put a stop to Pac-12 activity. Local regulations remain a hurdle, and protocols will have to be sorted out in other Pac-12 states as well. However, this is definitely a positive step toward the league playing football in fall.