Pat Fitzgerald files massive lawsuit against Northwestern

Former Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald has filed a lawsuit against the school, and he is seeking an enormous sum of money.

Chicago-based attorneys Dan K. Webb and Matthew R. Carter announced on Thursday that they have filed a $130 million wrongful termination lawsuit against Northwestern on behalf of Fitzgerald. The figure includes $68 million in money that Fitzgerald was owed from Northwestern plus $62 million in future lost income.

The attorneys said Fitzgerald is suing for “infliction of emotional distress” and punitive damages as well.

Fitzgerald made it clear he was planning to file a lawsuit after Northwestern fired him.

Fitzgerald was initially suspended two weeks following allegations of hazing within the football program. Northwestern then changed course and fired Fitzgerald after the school’s student newspaper on Saturday published allegations from a whistleblower.

Northwestern’s initial investigation, which began in January, concluded that hazing did occur within the football program. However, there were questions about whether Fitzgerald or other coaches knew of the hazing. Some changes were implemented within the program in addition to the two-week suspension for the head coach.

In his statement after being fired, Fitzgerald said he and Northwestern had come to a “mutual agreement” that the school “unilaterally revoked.” Northwestern will likely argue that new information came to light, which is why the decision was made to terminate Fitzgerald.

Though Fitzgerald was fired and faced accusations, plenty of his current and former players, as well as former staff members, came to his defense and rallied around him.

One player even said that the whistleblower was out to personally get Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald starred at Northwestern as a linebacker from 1993-1996 and then returned to the program as a position coach in 2001. He became their head coach in 2006 and went 110-101, including five bowl game wins. Fitzgerald led the program to two Big Ten West titles.

Fitzgerald has since taken a new job as a much lower level of football.