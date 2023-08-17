 Skip to main content
Pat Fitzgerald lands new role after Northwestern firing

August 17, 2023
by Grey Papke
Pat Fitzgerald at the podium

Jul 26, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Northwestern Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks to the media during Big 10 football media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Longtime Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald has a new role after he was fired over allegations of hazing within the football program.

Fitzgerald is serving as a volunteer assistant for the Loyola Academy high school football team, according to Joe Coughlin of the North Shore Record. Two of Fitzgerald’s children attend the school, and a third has already graduated.

Loyola Academy confirmed in a statement that Fitzgerald passed a background check and signed a code of conduct agreement in order to take on the role. The statement said parent assistants like Fitzgerald help with “gameday management, logistics, offering fresh insight, etc.”

Fitzgerald was fired in July over new allegations of hazing within the football program that took place on his watch. The former coach has denied knowledge of the hazing, and has signaled that he intends to sue the university over his departure.

