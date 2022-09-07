Pat McAfee lands huge new gig with ESPN

The Pat McAfee brand continues to grow at an incredible pace.

McAfee has reached an agreement to serve as a full-time analyst on ESPN’s “College GameDay,” Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported. McAfee, who has made appearances on “College GameDay” in the past, is expected to join the show on Saturday in Austin, where Texas will host No. 1 Alabama.

While ESPN had not made an official announcement as of Wednesday morning, McAfee confirmed the news on Twitter.

It’s an absolute honor 2 have this tweet tweeted about me. GameDay is a show that I’ve been a fan of FOREVER So many moving parts including real cool conversations w/ the fine folks from WWE..all moved quickly Will lead show manana w/ all the deets 🗣 DUMBEST LIFE OF ALL TIME https://t.co/wC4vhzUJIv — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 7, 2022

McAfee, 35, was a Pro Bowl punter in the NFL before he retired in 2016 to pursue a career in comedy/broadcasting. To say the move has been a success would be a massive understatement. McAfee, whose “The Pat McAfee Show” airs on YouTube, signed a $120 million deal with FanDuel Sportsbook last year. His show recently left SiriusXM, but McAfee hinted that some major announcements were coming. The “College GameDay” news was likely one of them.

In addition to his daily talkshow and now weekend duties with ESPN, McAfee does commentary for WWE’s Smackdown and wrestles for them on a part-time basis. He recently agreed to a deal with Peyton Manning’s company as well.

There has already been speculation that McAfee could be the eventual successor to Lee Corso on “College GameDay.” Corso, who is known for his extravagant picks and unapologetic personality, turned 87 last month.