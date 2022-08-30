Pat McAfee radio show leaves SiriusXM

“The Pat McAfee Show” will no longer be heard on SiriusXM Radio.

The audio portion of the former NFL punter’s multimedia show had been aired on SiriusXM since 2020. But radio host Chris Russo, who oversees the SiriusXM channel where McAfee’s show was previously heard, said Monday that the two sides have parted ways.

McAfee’s show broadcasts live on YouTube and can be heard where podcasts are available. The broadcasting personality said it was an “honor” to have had his show air on SiriusXM the last few years.

I love this retired life.. No trail to follow. A great group of folks arahnd me. Enjoying it all. Our YouTube show is the coolest stage of life I’ve had.. when I look back on it being licensed/simulcasted on Sirius for the last 2 years, I’ll view it as an honor and rather sweet — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 30, 2022

McAfee also hinted at some upcoming news regarding his show.

Nothing changes w/ the show, our business, or current partners… FanDuel, SeatGeek, Roman, 5 Hr Energy, CashApp, WWE, Google (altho, we know nobody there), Omaha, NFL Films, etc., etc… I’m excited 4 whatever’s next… “For the good of the show” More announcements coming — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 30, 2022

The New York Post suggested that McAfee’s show could end up on the FanDuel+ platform, which is set to be released in September. McAfee signed a $120 million deal with FanDuel Sportsbook last year.

The 35-year-old last played in the NFL in 2016. He left a Pro Bowl career as a punter to pursue a career in comedy/broadcasting, which has been a total success.

In addition to his daily talk show, McAfee does commentary for WWE’s Smackdown and wrestles for them on a part-time basis. He recently agreed to a deal with Peyton Manning’s company as well.