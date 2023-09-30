Pat McAfee had funny health issue on ‘College GameDay’

Pat McAfee soldiered through some health difficulties on Saturday’s “College GameDay,” and he did so in hilarious fashion.

McAfee admitted he was dealing with a suspected case of food poisoning during Saturday’s telecast. It did not necessarily show, as McAfee played a hilarious role in a field goal kicking contest that went very poorly for one student.

After that segment, Kirk Herbstreit admitted that McAfee had thrown up off-camera just after that segment, and the two joked that the poor quality of the field goal attempt was what triggered it.

I think I ate something spoiled.. As soon as I saw that kid kick that football I was so disgusted that I had to puke 😂😂#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/ZyyenQiPmX — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 30, 2023

“He hadn’t been feeling well all morning, and now we understand why. Just vomit flew everywhere,” Herbstreit admitted.

“Coach (Mike) Elko showed up there earlier, I almost vomited. I got a little food poisoning. I think I ate something spoiled. But as soon as I saw that kid kick that football, I was so disgusted,” McAfee joked.

McAfee may be a bit rough around the edges, but he has definitely brought something new to ESPN and specifically “College GameDay.” Nobody else is providing this sort of bizarre and hilarious moment.