 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, September 30, 2023

Pat McAfee had funny health issue on ‘College GameDay’

September 30, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Pat McAfee doing his show

Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Pat McAfee on the FanDuel set on radio row at the Super Bowl LVII media center at the Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pat McAfee soldiered through some health difficulties on Saturday’s “College GameDay,” and he did so in hilarious fashion.

McAfee admitted he was dealing with a suspected case of food poisoning during Saturday’s telecast. It did not necessarily show, as McAfee played a hilarious role in a field goal kicking contest that went very poorly for one student.

After that segment, Kirk Herbstreit admitted that McAfee had thrown up off-camera just after that segment, and the two joked that the poor quality of the field goal attempt was what triggered it.

“He hadn’t been feeling well all morning, and now we understand why. Just vomit flew everywhere,” Herbstreit admitted.

“Coach (Mike) Elko showed up there earlier, I almost vomited. I got a little food poisoning. I think I ate something spoiled. But as soon as I saw that kid kick that football, I was so disgusted,” McAfee joked.

McAfee may be a bit rough around the edges, but he has definitely brought something new to ESPN and specifically “College GameDay.” Nobody else is providing this sort of bizarre and hilarious moment.

Article Tags

Pat McAfee
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus