Pat Narduzzi delivers unbelievable quote after Pitt gets crushed by Notre Dame

October 28, 2023
by Larry Brown
Pat Narduzzi in a Pitt shirt

Oct 5, 2019; Durham, NC, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi looks on before the game against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Pittsburgh Panthers defeated the Duke Blue Devils 33-30. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Pat Narduzzi is drawing all sorts of attention for what he said after his Pitt Panthers got destroyed 58-7 at Notre Dame on Saturday.

The Panthers turned the ball over five times and gained just 255 yards in the ugly defeat at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

After the game, Narduzzi talked about the loss. While he took blame for not putting his players in position to win, he also flamed his players for not being good enough.

“I’ll go back, as a football coach you lose a lot of good players from a year ago and you think as a coach you’re going to replace them and obviously we haven’t. Again, it starts with me. I didn’t do a good enough job coaching today. Put it on me and we’ve got to make plays,” Narduzzi said via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Noah Hiles.

Hiles’ original post to X really went viral. In that post, Hiles didn’t include Narduzzi’s full answer, but rather the part about Narduzzi saying his players weren’t good enough.

That particular post drew all sorts of negative attention. Even some Pitt players saw it and reacted:

Pitt has dropped to 2-6 this season. Narduzzi has coached the Panthers since 2015. He only has one losing season at Pitt, which came when they went 5-7 in 2017. This is shaping up to be by far his worst season with the Panthers.

