Pat Narduzzi delivers unbelievable quote after Pitt gets crushed by Notre Dame

Pat Narduzzi is drawing all sorts of attention for what he said after his Pitt Panthers got destroyed 58-7 at Notre Dame on Saturday.

The Panthers turned the ball over five times and gained just 255 yards in the ugly defeat at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

After the game, Narduzzi talked about the loss. While he took blame for not putting his players in position to win, he also flamed his players for not being good enough.

“I’ll go back, as a football coach you lose a lot of good players from a year ago and you think as a coach you’re going to replace them and obviously we haven’t. Again, it starts with me. I didn’t do a good enough job coaching today. Put it on me and we’ve got to make plays,” Narduzzi said via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Noah Hiles.

I tweeted this live, as Narduzzi was talking. Below is the full quote, which was transcribed after the presser ended. "I’ll go back, as a football coach you lose a lot of good players from a year ago and you think as a coach you’re going to replace them and obviously we… https://t.co/oxSeYP7WYf — Noah Hiles (@_NoahHiles) October 29, 2023

Hiles’ original post to X really went viral. In that post, Hiles didn’t include Narduzzi’s full answer, but rather the part about Narduzzi saying his players weren’t good enough.

Narduzzi: "We lost a lot of good players last year. We thought we'd replace them and we obviously didn't do a good job with that." — Noah Hiles (@_NoahHiles) October 28, 2023

That particular post drew all sorts of negative attention. Even some Pitt players saw it and reacted:

Pitt has dropped to 2-6 this season. Narduzzi has coached the Panthers since 2015. He only has one losing season at Pitt, which came when they went 5-7 in 2017. This is shaping up to be by far his worst season with the Panthers.