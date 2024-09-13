Pat Narduzzi thinks rival school wants to spy on his practices

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi is really worried about rival West Virginia getting a good look at his practices.

Pitt notably practiced indoors all week this week ahead of the Backyard Brawl rivalry game, and those two things are not coincidental. Narduzzi admitted he was “paranoid” about the Mountaineers somehow getting a good look at what his team might be preparing.

Pitt football deviated from its typical outdoor practice regime for the Backyard Brawl and moved it inside. Here’s Pat Narduzzi’s reasoning why⛰️ pic.twitter.com/PwDj9Fc379 — Nathan Breisinger (@NateBreisinger) September 12, 2024

“You’ve got people in the hills. They live in the hills and they’ve got binoculars,” Narduzzi said. “Mountaineers, man, they’re up there. In the mountains right there. Hey, take nothing for granted.”

Narduzzi’s reasoning may be a bit tongue-in-cheek, but he probably wouldn’t have moved an entire week of practices indoors if the paranoia wasn’t real. He has also never been shy about ruffling feathers, so he is not going to shy away from suggesting that West Virginia might be up to no good, either.

The Backyard Brawl returned in 2022, and Pitt and West Virginia have split the two meetings since then. It’s tough to fault Narduzzi for looking for a leg up in what is an important rivalry for the school.