 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 11, 2023

Penn State player appears to use sign stealing celebration against Michigan

November 11, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read

Penn State sign-stealing celebration

A Penn State player appeared to hone in on Michigan’s sign stealing scandal with one of his celebrations during Saturday’s game between the two teams.

During the third quarter of Saturday’s game, Penn State pass rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton seemed to make reference to the scandal with a celebration after notching a tackle for a loss. Dennis-Sutton mimicked using a pair of binoculars before making a note in an imaginary notebook of some sort.

Dennis-Sutton’s celebration seems to be mocking fired Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, who illegally scouted opponents in person in order to steal their signs before they played the Wolverines.

Obviously, Michigan’s opponents are well aware of the allegations and have certainly taken note of them, as we had already seen before Saturday’s game. This has been the biggest story in college football for over a week, and it is why Jim Harbaugh was not on Michigan’s sideline for Saturday’s game.

Article Tags

Dani Dennis-SuttonMichigan Football Sign Stealing ScandalPenn State Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus