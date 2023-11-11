Penn State player appears to use sign stealing celebration against Michigan

A Penn State player appeared to hone in on Michigan’s sign stealing scandal with one of his celebrations during Saturday’s game between the two teams.

During the third quarter of Saturday’s game, Penn State pass rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton seemed to make reference to the scandal with a celebration after notching a tackle for a loss. Dennis-Sutton mimicked using a pair of binoculars before making a note in an imaginary notebook of some sort.

Is that a sign-stealing celebration by Penn State pass-rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton?😳 pic.twitter.com/uXAQ4L3p3q — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) November 11, 2023

Dennis-Sutton’s celebration seems to be mocking fired Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, who illegally scouted opponents in person in order to steal their signs before they played the Wolverines.

Obviously, Michigan’s opponents are well aware of the allegations and have certainly taken note of them, as we had already seen before Saturday’s game. This has been the biggest story in college football for over a week, and it is why Jim Harbaugh was not on Michigan’s sideline for Saturday’s game.