Photo of food served at Michigan recruiting event goes viral

July 31, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Jim Harbaugh in sunglasses

Nov 16, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan is once again getting a lot of attention for food that was served to recruits, but at least this time it is not going to lead to an NCAA investigation.

On Sunday, the Michigan football program hosted its annual BBQ at the Big House to close out the final weekend of the recruiting period before the upcoming season. One player who attended the event, 3-star wide receiver Elijah Dotson, shared a photo of his plate of food on Twitter. It has since gone viral.

Dotson did not appear to be criticizing the spread. In fact, he seemed excited about it. We also don’t know what other options were available besides the ones that looked like they came from the kids buffet at a Golden Corral.

In any event, the Wolverines were absolutely roasted over what many felt was a depressing plate.

Jim Harbaugh is currently facing a four-game suspension following an NCAA investigation into several violations within the Michigan program. One of the alleged violations stemmed from Harbaugh buying burgers for recruits and lying about it later. Perhaps the coach did not want to serve them the food you see above.

Michigan Football
