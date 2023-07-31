Photo of food served at Michigan recruiting event goes viral

Michigan is once again getting a lot of attention for food that was served to recruits, but at least this time it is not going to lead to an NCAA investigation.

On Sunday, the Michigan football program hosted its annual BBQ at the Big House to close out the final weekend of the recruiting period before the upcoming season. One player who attended the event, 3-star wide receiver Elijah Dotson, shared a photo of his plate of food on Twitter. It has since gone viral.

BIG HOUSE EATS pic.twitter.com/iDA4j1BnOf — Elijah Dotson (@ElijahDotson06) July 30, 2023

Dotson did not appear to be criticizing the spread. In fact, he seemed excited about it. We also don’t know what other options were available besides the ones that looked like they came from the kids buffet at a Golden Corral.

In any event, the Wolverines were absolutely roasted over what many felt was a depressing plate.

Michigan will definitely drop a few spots in the concession stand rankings… — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) July 30, 2023

extra breaded — Down South (@DownSouthFb1) July 30, 2023

This is embarrassing. We know why they can’t serve hamburgers but c’mon man — Athens Steve (@rainy_steve) July 30, 2023

Boys got microwaved hotdogs — Zeke (@anotherbucksfan) July 30, 2023

This would be considered cruel and unusual punishment in any prison in America. — MoJo (@Tennessee_Mojo) July 30, 2023

Jim Harbaugh is currently facing a four-game suspension following an NCAA investigation into several violations within the Michigan program. One of the alleged violations stemmed from Harbaugh buying burgers for recruits and lying about it later. Perhaps the coach did not want to serve them the food you see above.