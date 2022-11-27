 Skip to main content
Pitt DL Devin Danielson goes viral for smashing helmet against his head

November 26, 2022
by Larry Brown
Devin Danielson hits his head

Pitt defensive lineman Devin Danielson drew attention on Saturday for a crazy stunt he pulled on the sidelines.

As Pitt was leading 42-16 against Miami, Danielson was heated on the sideline. He slammed his helmet against the ground. Then he smashed his helmet against his head three times. His teammates all cringed in unison upon watching the stunt.

Yikes, that looked painful.

Pitt fans took it in stride:

The Panthers went 8-4 this season, a year after they went 11-3 with Kenny Pickett at quarterback. That’s not too bad.

Devin Danielson
