Pitt becomes latest school to go viral for unique turnover prop

College football’s turnover prop tradition is dangerously close to jumping the shark, but we are still enjoying it.

The University of Pittsburgh became the latest school to go viral for a clever turnover prop in the middle of a game. During the second quarter of Pitt’s season opener against West Virginia on Thursday, senior defensive back Erick Hallett III recovered a fumble by West Virginia’s Kaden Prather.

YES. HE CAUSED HIS OWN FUMBLE!! pic.twitter.com/8vau9OXaxc — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 2, 2022

To celebrate the takeaway, Hallett went straight for a chainlink mini-basketball hoop on the sideline and dunked the football through it as his team went airborne with him. Behold … the birth of the “Turnover Hoop.”

Ever since the University of Miami’s trailblazing turnover chain, copycats have sprung up around college football. UNLV was the most recent program to trend online for their unique (and especially appropriate) turnover prop.

As for Pitt, they entered play on Thursday ranked No. 17 in the country to start the season. The “Turnover Hoop” was not their only hilarious viral moment during the West Virginia game either.