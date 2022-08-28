UNLV goes viral for funny turnover prop

Mario Cristobal has officially retired the University of Miami turnover chain, which means that there is room for another program to fill the void.

UNLV went viral Saturday during their season opener against Idaho State for their hilarious new turnover prop. After an interception and 46-yard return by senior linebacker Austin Ajiake midway through the first quarter, Rebels players made their way down by the stands and gathered around a custom slot machine. Ajiake sat down at the machine and pulled the lever, giving rise to a new legend — The Legend of the Turnover Slot Machine.

Steve Cofeld of ESPN Las Vegas shared video of the incredible scene.

VIDEO – Linebacker Austin Ajiake with a pick and 46-yard return. Time to hit the #UNLVFB slot machine. pic.twitter.com/sMi20oR1iZ — COFIELD (@stevecofield) August 27, 2022

Here is the angle that was shown on the broadcast.

Leave it to Vegas to have a slot machine for turnovers 😂🎰 pic.twitter.com/hXXPj8XrUM — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) August 27, 2022

That is an especially nice touch for a school located in Sin City, which is where Saturday’s game took place. If you look closely, you can also see that the slot machine displayed the numbers “702” (the area code in Las Vegas) as well as the UNLV logo upon being spun.

UNLV went just 2-10 last season. But they went to rout Idaho State 52-21 on Saturday and have this stylish new prop to boot, so the Rebels are definitely on the come-up. This is also way better than the last time that the program went viral.