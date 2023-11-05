Police identify suspects in theft of jewelry from Colorado locker room

Local police are making progress on the high-profile theft that occurred at the Rose Bowl last weekend.

The Pasadena Police Department said in a statement this weekend that they have identified the suspects in the theft of jewelry and other belongings from Colorado’s locker room during their game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl. The suspects are all juveniles, so no further details, including their ages, were released.

“Search warrants were executed, and additional information will be provided soon as the investigation progresses,” the statement from the police department read, per ABC7 in Los Angeles. “The Pasadena Police Department would like to thank those who reported leads to our tip line. The information and support are invaluable and play a crucial role in helping us ensure safety and security in our community. Our detectives worked diligently to follow up on all leads, which resulted in the quick execution of search warrants. The investigation will be ongoing.”

Multiple Colorado players revealed after last Saturday’s game against UCLA, which the Bruins won 28-16, that they had chains and other kinds of jewelry stolen right out of their visitor’s locker room during the contest. You can watch video footage from when they discovered the theft here.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders was especially incensed about the theft, making a big request of the Rose Bowl to remedy the situation. ABC7 notes that many (but not all) of the stolen items have been returned to Colorado’s players as investigators continue to conduct interviews and review video.