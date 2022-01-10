Police talk to rowdy Georgia fans at famous Indianapolis restaurant

Georgia fans are pumped up for the Bulldogs’ National Championship Game against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday night and have been making all kinds of noise ahead of the contest.

Videos have emerged on social media showing Georgia fans getting loud on flights to Indy. And a video on Sunday showed UGA fans chanting and barking while dining at the famous St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis.

They are calling the Dawgs in Indianapolis landmark St. Elmos I can't take you people anywhere 😂 pic.twitter.com/ml6eV4uZGZ — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) January 10, 2022

Radi Nabulsi, who shared the video on Twitter, also said the police showed up. He shared photos of that:

The cops showed up pic.twitter.com/woCYb2wxxF — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) January 10, 2022

The reason for the police call is unclear. One fan speculated the restaurant may have called the police, but that is pure speculation.

The guy with the red shirt “led” the cheer. Literally everyone in that room of the steakhouse was playing along. I think the restaurant may have called. It was very fancy and they weren’t very impressed LOL. I heard a worker say the guy was making threats but don’t that’s true — Derek Watsoñ (@dtwatson47) January 10, 2022

The rowdiness and excitement from Georgia fans ahead of the game has been great.

Here are some of the plane ride stories.

I think it’s safe to say Georgia fans are ready to get wild in Indy pic.twitter.com/9ECkav34oQ — Barstool SEC (@SECBarstool) January 8, 2022

Pilot on my flight to Indianapolis which is filled with fans (mostly Georgia, some Alabama): “There will be no fighting. If there is I’m going to land this plane at Auburn or Georgia Tech.” Good morning. — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) January 9, 2022

On a plane full of barking Georgia fans so if I don’t make it to Indy…. It’s been real and Roll Tide. — Ally Collum 🥋 (@allycollummusic) January 9, 2022

Nobody can argue that Georgia fans aren’t pumped for the game. It doesn’t get more pumped than that.

