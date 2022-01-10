 Skip to main content
Monday, January 10, 2022

Police talk to rowdy Georgia fans at famous Indianapolis restaurant

January 10, 2022
by Larry Brown

Georgia fans are pumped up for the Bulldogs’ National Championship Game against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday night and have been making all kinds of noise ahead of the contest.

Videos have emerged on social media showing Georgia fans getting loud on flights to Indy. And a video on Sunday showed UGA fans chanting and barking while dining at the famous St. Elmo Steak House in Indianapolis.

Radi Nabulsi, who shared the video on Twitter, also said the police showed up. He shared photos of that:

The reason for the police call is unclear. One fan speculated the restaurant may have called the police, but that is pure speculation.

The rowdiness and excitement from Georgia fans ahead of the game has been great.

Here are some of the plane ride stories.

Nobody can argue that Georgia fans aren’t pumped for the game. It doesn’t get more pumped than that.

