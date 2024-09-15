 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 15, 2024

Report reveals extent of Quinn Ewers’ injury

September 15, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Quinn Ewers ready to throw

April 23, 2022; Austin, TX, USA; Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) throws a pass during Texas’s annual spring football game at Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on April 23, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Aaron E. Martinez-USA TODAY NETWORK

Quinn Ewers exited his Texas Longhorns’ 56-7 win over UTSA on Saturday due to an oblique/abdomen injury. Now we have more information about the extent of the injury.

Orange Bloods reporter Anwar Richardson reported Sunday that Ewers is week-to-week due to his injury.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel says Ewers is likely to miss Texas’ game against Louisiana-Monroe next weekend.

Texas likely will feel confident entering their next game even without Ewers based on how backup quarterback Arch Manning looked. Manning had a beautiful touchdown run and passed for 4 touchdowns in relief of Ewers.

Texas is 3-0 this season, while UL Monroe is 2-0.

Article Tags

Quinn Ewers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus