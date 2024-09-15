Report reveals extent of Quinn Ewers’ injury

Quinn Ewers exited his Texas Longhorns’ 56-7 win over UTSA on Saturday due to an oblique/abdomen injury. Now we have more information about the extent of the injury.

Orange Bloods reporter Anwar Richardson reported Sunday that Ewers is week-to-week due to his injury.

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is week to week after talking to doctors on Sunday, according to my sources. Longhorn football coach Steve Sarkisian said Ewers left the game with an oblique strain and abdomen strain on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/lAnPa4lgo0 — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) September 15, 2024

ESPN’s Pete Thamel says Ewers is likely to miss Texas’ game against Louisiana-Monroe next weekend.

Sources: Quinn Ewers ab injury isn’t as serious as initially feared. He’s likely to miss the Louisiana Monroe game this week, but is “week to week” after leaving the UTSA game with what Steve Sarkisian termed an abdominal strain. pic.twitter.com/fa9EV7vukC — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 15, 2024

Texas likely will feel confident entering their next game even without Ewers based on how backup quarterback Arch Manning looked. Manning had a beautiful touchdown run and passed for 4 touchdowns in relief of Ewers.

Texas is 3-0 this season, while UL Monroe is 2-0.