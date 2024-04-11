Quinn Ewers signs same awesome NIL deal as fellow star QB

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers has a sweet new NIL deal that is at least the second of its kind.

Private jet company Nicholas Air announced on Thursday that they have signed Ewers to an endorsement deal.

Nicholas Air is the same company that signed Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart to an NIL deal earlier this year. Like Dart, Ewers will be entitled to a set number of hours using the company’s private jet fleet for personal travel, training and philanthropy.

Ewers threw for 3,479 yards, 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions last season. He also rushed for 5 scores. Texas finished as the No. 3 team in the nation and lost to Washington in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Ewers will be one of the top Heisman Trophy contenders heading into 2024.

While some people have been pushing for Texas to give Arch Manning a chance to be their starter, head coach Steve Sarkisian has already made it clear where he stands. Ewers has enjoyed tremendous success in Austin, so there is no need to make a change. Nicholas Air is clearly confident in the quarterback’s abilities, too.