Radio call of Northern Illinois’ upset win over Notre Dame is incredible

The radio call of Northern Illinois’s massive win over Notre Dame was nothing short of spectacular.

On Saturday, Northern Illinois pulled off potentially the biggest upset of the college football season when they beat Notre Dame 16-14 at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

The Fighting Irish had one final chance to salvage a victory with a 62-yard field goal attempt in the closing seconds. But the kick was blocked by NIU’s Cade Haberman to seal the historic win for the visitors.

Notre Dame has a 62 yd FG attempt blocked, Northern Illinois wins 16-14 pic.twitter.com/kn0FGhqBBT — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 7, 2024

Northern Illinois’ radio play-by-play announcer Andy Garcia perfectly captured the magnitude of the moment.

“He’s lining it up,” said Garcia. “Five seconds left, NIU up 16-14. 62-yarder. Snap, hold, Jeter’s kick is blocked! It’s blocked! It’s blocked! Picked up by NIU! Picked up by NIU! The Huskies have done it. The Huskies with the biggest upset in NIU history.

“They come to South Bend, Indiana and they knock off the No. 5 team in the country. NIU 16, Notre Dame 14. The football gods were shining down on NIU.”

Here’s the NIU Football Radio by @AGarciaInSports of the last play of the Huskies upset of #5 Notre Dame in South Bend (Courtesy of WDKB) pic.twitter.com/s9zjoP95xP — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) September 7, 2024

You could feel the passion emanating from Garcia’s voice once Notre Dame kicker Mitch Jeter got his kick blocked to end the game.

The win over No. 5 Notre Dame was Northern Illinois’ first over a top-10 ranked opponent in program history.

Garcia wasn’t the only one with an emotional outburst following Saturday’s result. NIU head coach Thomas Hammock was in tears while giving his postgame interview (video here).

It’s crazy to think Notre Dame actually paid Northern Illinois big money just to lose to them on their own home field.