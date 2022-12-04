Report: Ravens could lose OC Greg Roman to 1 college job

Greg Roman drew interest from NFL teams as a potential head coaching candidate last offseason, and the Ravens could once again be in danger of losing their offensive coordinator. It may be a college program that pries him away from Baltimore, however.

Roman is considered to be a top candidate for the Stanford head coach job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Stanford has serious interest in Roman, and the interest is believed to be mutual.

Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir recently spoke with Roman and was “encouraged” by the conversation, according to Rapoport. Roman has a history with the Cardinal, having served as an offensive assistant for the team under Jim Harbaugh in 2009 and 2010.

Roman has been the offensive coordinator in Baltimore since 2019, which is when Lamar Jackson was named NFL MVP. The 50-year-old coach has served as an assistant on John Harbaugh’s staff since 2017. He has been largely credited for building Baltimore’s offense around Jackson.

Jackson has not consistently played at an MVP level since 2019, but he is still a big believer in Roman. He made that clear almost a year ago when one NFL team showed interest in the coach.

Stanford is searching for a new head coach after David Shaw stepped down last Sunday.