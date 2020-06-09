Report: Reggie Bush’s disassociation with USC to finally end

Reggie Bush’s NCAA-mandated disassociation with USC is expected to come to an end soon, which would pave the way for the former Trojans star to be welcomed back by the school, ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura reported on Tuesday.

Bush has been disassociated from USC since June 10, 2010. His disassociation with the school came as part of penalties imposed upon USC’s football program for NCAA violations across a few sports. Bush’s family was found to have accepted improper benefits such as cash, travel expenses, and a rent-free home in San Diego to live during the running back’s time as a student-athlete.

The penalties included vacating the last two wins of the 2004 season and all of the wins from the 2005 season; a loss of 30 scholarships from 2010-2012 (that Lane Kiffin still hasn’t forgotten about); and a postseason bowl ban for two years. Bush gave back his Heisman Trophy and has been disassociated with the program.

The reason for the change is that the NCAA Committee on Infractions passed a rule in 2017 that limits disassociations to 10 years.The 10-year period for Bush will end on Wednesday. And while nothing is official, Bonagura says Bush is working on an agreement that would allow him to be reinstated with USC.

Bush was an absolute star at USC, rushing for 3,169 yards and scoring 38 touchdowns from 2003-2005. The Trojans were a powerhouse during his time there, which coincided with Pete Carroll’s peak as the Trojans’ head coach.

As recently as last year, the NCAA was unwilling to reduce or overturn Bush’s ban, but that has changed. That led to an odd situation where OJ Simpson’s jersey was recognized by the school, but not Bush’s.