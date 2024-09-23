Reggie Bush files lawsuit against NCAA, USC

Reggie Bush is seeking damages from USC and the NCAA in the latest chapter of his legal saga.

Bush is suing the NCAA, the Pac-12, and USC claiming name, image, and likeness rights from when he played for the Trojans, according to Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports. The former Heisman Trophy winner is seeking financial compensation for his time with USC, pointing to millions of dollars in merchandise sales and other revenue streams each entity received off the back of Bush’s performances.

Bush’s lawyer Evan Selik said the case was about “setting a precedent for the fair treatment of all college athletes” over past NIL rights. While players were not allowed to profit off themselves during Bush’s time at USC, this is one of several cases from athletes seeking to be retroactively compensated now that the practice is permitted. That is especially true if Bush can demonstrate that the NCAA and USC are still profiting off his time with the Trojans.

Up until this year, Bush had essentially been exiled for 14 years after it was found that he accepted improper benefits while playing for USC. The scandal led to the revocation of his Heisman Trophy, which was only returned in 2024. He appeared to be back on good terms with the Trojans, but still has a separate defamation suit ongoing against the NCAA.