Reggie Bush addresses calls for NCAA to return his Heisman Trophy

Reggie Bush was welcomed back at USC a year ago after his 10-year disassociation ban ended, and the former Trojans star now wants his Heisman Trophy returned.

Thursday marked the first day that the NCAA began permitting student-athletes to profit off of their names, images and likenesses in the wake of a unanimous Supreme Court ruling on Monday. Following the ruling, the sports world rallied around Reggie Bush and called for the NCAA give him his Heisman Trophy back.

Bush issued a statement on Thursday saying he and his representatives have reached out to the NCAA on multiple occasions in an attempt to have his Heisman Trophy and records reinstated.

Reggie Bush statement after Supreme Court ruling yesterday: pic.twitter.com/Iia0xXz11f — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 1, 2021

Bush won the Heisman trophy in 2005 following a season in which he amassed 2,611 all-purpose yards and scored 18 touchdowns. It was taken away in 2020.

Bush was basically shunned by the NCAA when it was determined that he received impermissible benefits while at USC. Since Monday’s Supreme Court ruling essentially stated that the NCAA’s amateurism rules have never been fair, you can understand why Bush and others will now want their names cleared.