Reggie Bush sends warning to NCAA in series of tweets

Reggie Bush has long been at war with the NCAA over his vacated Heisman Trophy, and the former USC star has been ramping up his public criticism of the organization over the past several days.

Bush sent a tweet over the weekend implying that the NCAA paid $8 million to an unknown source to conceal the supposed mistakes they made in the USC investigation years ago. He warned outgoing president Mark Emmert that his “secret is not safe.”

NCAA paid $8 million quietly behind closed doors trying to clean up their mistakes. I understand why you signed that non disclosure agreement Mark Emmert but I would like you to know your secret is not safe. After all these years they are still scared of #5 pic.twitter.com/uTc3pabKup — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) December 17, 2022

Bush then sent similar tweets on Tuesday. He wrote that Emmert is a “liar, a conman, a thief, but most importantly he is a coward.” The former running back also brought up the $8 million allegation again and said “we got the receipts.”

I wonder why the NCAA has gone quiet on me? They had a lot to say last year. These are some pretty serious allegations. Don’t run now Mark, the party is just getting started! Mark Emmert is liar, a conman, a thief, but most importantly he is a coward. Hello Heisman Trust pic.twitter.com/O8JNzm3EOt — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) December 20, 2022

The truth is the NCAA’s ONLY WITNESS is a convicted felon who was in prison for rape, months before he sat down with the NCAA to spread more lies, which they believed. And now they are paying for it, LITERALLY. $8M’s sheesh how do you guys look yourselves in the mirror? — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) December 20, 2022

We got the receipts — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) December 20, 2022

Bush’s 2005 Heisman Trophy win was vacated because he and his family were found to have accepted improper benefits while he was in school.

Now that NCAA athletes are allowed to accept NIL money, Bush and many others feel it is time for his Heisman Trophy to be reinstated. The NCAA has pointed out that pay-for-play arrangements are still not permitted, which is one reason the penalties against Bush and USC have not been reevaluated.

ESPN’s Chris Fowler made it clear during the Heisman Trophy presentation this year that many people still consider Bush a Heisman winner.