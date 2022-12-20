 Skip to main content
Reggie Bush sends warning to NCAA in series of tweets

December 20, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Reggie Bush looks on

Jan 30, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Reggie Bush at NFL Network press conference at Georgia World Congress Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Reggie Bush has long been at war with the NCAA over his vacated Heisman Trophy, and the former USC star has been ramping up his public criticism of the organization over the past several days.

Bush sent a tweet over the weekend implying that the NCAA paid $8 million to an unknown source to conceal the supposed mistakes they made in the USC investigation years ago. He warned outgoing president Mark Emmert that his “secret is not safe.”

“NCAA paid $8 million quietly behind closed doors trying to clean up their mistakes. I understand why you signed that non disclosure agreement Mark Emmert but I would like you to know your secret is not safe. After all these years they are still scared of #5,” Bush wrote.

Bush then sent similar tweets on Tuesday. He wrote that Emmert is a “liar, a conman, a thief, but most importantly he is a coward.” The former running back also brought up the $8 million allegation again and said “we got the receipts.”

Bush’s 2005 Heisman Trophy win was vacated because he and his family were found to have accepted improper benefits while he was in school.

Now that NCAA athletes are allowed to accept NIL money, Bush and many others feel it is time for his Heisman Trophy to be reinstated. The NCAA has pointed out that pay-for-play arrangements are still not permitted, which is one reason the penalties against Bush and USC have not been reevaluated.

ESPN’s Chris Fowler made it clear during the Heisman Trophy presentation this year that many people still consider Bush a Heisman winner.

