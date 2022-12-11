USC fans happy about 1 thing Chris Fowler did during Heisman Trophy ceremony

USC fans were pleased with Chris Fowler over one thing the ESPN host did during the Heisman Trophy ceremony on Saturday night.

Fowler introduced the four finalists for the Heisman Trophy. When he introduced Caleb Williams, Fowler said that the Trojans quarterback was looking to become USC’s eighth Heisman Trophy winner.

Reggie Bush's 2005 Heisman may still vacated but Chris Fowler is still recognizing it tonight on the show, which is the right thing to do. He introduced Caleb Williams by saying he's "hoping to be a record 8th Heisman winner from USC and the first Trojan finalist since 2005." pic.twitter.com/wuCdcbhhj4 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 11, 2022

That was a notable comment from Fowler for a specific reason: he was including Reggie Bush.

Bush’s 2005 Heisman Trophy win has been vacated because the former Trojans running back and his family were found to have accepted improper benefits while he was in school. He was stripped of his trophy as a result.

As time has passed, people — especially Trojans fans — have said that Bush’s Heisman Trophy should be reinstated. Trojans fans took note of what Fowler said and were quite pleased.

Including Bush, USC has produced eight Heisman Trophy winners, which is more than any other school. Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Ohio State all have produced seven winners.