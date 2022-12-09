Report: Bobby Petrino a candidate for big OC job

Bobby Petrino has spent the last three seasons as a head coach at the FCS level, but he may have an opportunity to return to the SEC in 2023.

Petrino has emerged as a candidate for the Texas A&M offensive coordinator job, Chris Hummer of 247 Sports reports. The 61-year-old is expected to interview with the Aggies at some point in the coming days.

Jimbo Fisher is searching for a new offensive coordinator after he fired Darrell Dickey. Texas A&M averaged just 22.8 points per game this year, which ranked 102nd in the nation. Fisher has called plays for the Aggies during his five seasons as the team’s head coach, and it is possible he is planning to relinquish those duties.

Petrino has been at Missouri State since 2020. He led the team to the FCS playoffs in his first two seasons, but the Bears finished 5-6 this year.

Petrino was the head coach at Louisville from 2014-2018. That was his second stint as head coach of the Cardinals. Petrino was the head coach at Western Kentucky, Arkansas and of the Atlanta Falcons in between his stints at Louisville.

As Hummer notes, Texas A&M associate athletic director Mark Robinson served as Petrino’s director of football operations at Arkansas from 2008-11.

Texas A&M finished 5-7 this season, and frustration toward Fisher has been building. His job appears to be safe for at least one reason. Perhaps he feels bringing in a well-known offensive coordinator can help the Aggies turn things around.