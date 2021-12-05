 Skip to main content
Report: Miami sets deadline for Mario Cristobal decision

December 5, 2021
by Grey Papke

Mario Cristobal in an Oregon shirt

The Miami Hurricanes are very close to bringing Mario Cristobal home as the new head coach, but it’s not a done deal yet. The school is still waiting for a final decision, and will not wait much longer.

Miami has given Cristobal a deadline of midday Monday to accept the job, according to Ross Dellenger of SI Now. If he has not done so, the school will move on and retain current coach Manny Diaz.

While the deal is not done, it does sound close. Contract negotiations are essentially finished, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, and the only thing left is to get the Oregon coach’s signature. It would be a surprise if Cristobal put in this much effort on contract negotiations only to turn it down and stay at Oregon.

Cristobal appears to be in line for a big contract to join Miami, his alma mater. Thus far, the Oregon coach has been coy about interest from Miami, but things certainly appear to be moving in the direction of him leaving the Ducks.

A Miami native and former Hurricanes offensive lineman, Cristobal has gone 35-13 at Oregon and established himself as a standout recruiter. He would be tasked with restoring a Miami program that has stagnated in recent seasons and has just one ten-win season since 2003.

Photo: Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

