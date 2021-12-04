Mario Cristobal responds to reports about Miami job

The future of Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal is uncertain, and rumors are now beginning to run rampant.

Following a humiliating loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday night, Cristobal was asked about those rumors and his future with the Ducks. The 51-year-old coach attempted to pump the brakes on some of the speculation, but left the door cracked to other potential opportunities.

One of those opportunities may come by way of Miami, who are reportedly preparing an offer for Cristobal.

“I haven’t talked to anybody, so let’s not create narratives as we sit here in this press conference,” Cristobal said, via ESPN. “Oregon’s working on some stuff for me, and that’s what I have right now, and that’s the extent of that conversation.

“If there’s anything to report, I’d report it. I always have.”

Currently, Miami is in the midst of an AD search and have not made an announcement about head coach Manny Diaz’s future. For the time being, he remains in charge and is preparing the Hurricanes for an upcoming bowl game.

That could change in short order, however.

Cristobal is scheduled to return to Florida next week as he begins recruiting for the 2022 season. While in town, it’s entirely possible he meets up with some shot-callers from Miami.

“Do I expect people to come [after] me? Yeah, I do, it happens every single year,” Mario Cristobal said. “There’s nothing else to report besides that. If there is, or when there ever is, if there ever is, I’ll make sure to get it to [the media] as fast as I can.”

Cristobal, who grew up in Miami, is a former Hurricanes offensive lineman and coaching assistant. He was last with the program in 2006 when he coached the O-Line.

Image: Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports