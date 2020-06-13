Reporter Brett McMurphy deletes tweet about Iowa DB who was hospitalized

College football reporter Brett McMurphy deleted a tweet he sent on Saturday about an Iowa Hawkeyes football player who was hospitalized following a watercraft accident.

Iowa defensive back Jack Koerner was on a Sea-Doo watercraft on the Lake of the Ozarks Friday when it crashed into the side of a boat, injuring those aboard the craft. Koerner’s injuries were described by Iowa as non-life threatening.

“We can confirm Jack Koerner – a junior defensive back on the University of Iowa football team and member of the 2020 Leadership Group – was injured in a watercraft accident at Lake of the Ozarks on Friday, June 12 at approximately 6:30 p.m. Koerner was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Jack had completed the first week of voluntary workouts with his Hawkeye teammates and was at the Lake of the Ozarks with his father, Gary, for a father-son weekend along with other West Des Moines families.”

The situation is pretty serious, which is why Iowa fans objected to a tweet from McMurphy about the situation. The reporter wrote “This was not part of Ozark Season 3” when sharing information about the matter.

Screenshots are forever Brett pic.twitter.com/VtVoH9wgb3 — Bart Harley Jarvis (@tvo_iowa) June 13, 2020

McMurphy did not mean any malicious intent, but it’s easy to see where fans may have objected to the reporter trying to get “cute” about the situation by referencing a TV show. He likely deleted after recognizing his tweet was in poor taste.

Koerner had 81 tackles and an interception as a sophomore for Iowa last season.