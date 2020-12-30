 Skip to main content
Reporter goes viral for odd Nick Saban complaint

December 29, 2020
by Larry Brown

Nick Saban

A local television reporter went viral on Tuesday for a bizarre complaint that stemmed from a Nick Saban press conference.

Rick Karle, who is a reporter for WVTM in Birmingham, Ala., complained on Twitter Monday after a reporter said to the Crimson Tide coach “hi, Saban!” when addressing him.

If you click the link to Karle’s Facebook page, you end up with a written rant from him chastising those for not referring to Saban in a way Karle deems suitable.

Karle’s tweet did not go over very well on Twitter. Some told Karle to get over himself and pointed out how out of line it is for Karle to boast in his Twitter bio about going fishing with Saban.

Another reporter mocked Karle.

Some mentioned that the person who committed Karle’s fatal sin was a young reporter, who may have been nervous. Karle needs to get over himself. Although we get it, sometimes it’s not easy to call Saban by the correct name.

