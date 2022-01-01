Reporter shares just how crazy talented Georgia defense is

Georgia is headed to Indianapolis where they’ll take on Alabama in the National Championship Game on January 10. No matter how that contest plays out, the Bulldogs will still be the big story come April.

Kirby Smart’s defense excelled on a historic level in 2021. Leading up to the SEC Championship Game in December, they were allowing less than a touchdown per contest. Even after the Crimson Tide erupted for 41 points, Georgia’s opponents averaged just 9.5 points per game.

Much of that success came on the shoulders of the Bulldogs’ front seven. They were allowing just 2.61 yards per rushing attempt entering Saturday’s CFP semifinal against Michigan. And opponents punched the ball into the end zone just three times against that defense this past season.

In total, Georgia will likely see 11 players selected in the 2022 NFL draft. Seven of those may even turn out to be top 100 picks.

Smart NFL evaluator told me earlier this year that he believes every starter in the Georgia front seven will be a Top 100 pick. And that a backup (Jalen Carter) might end up being the highest pick. Crazy talent, and it showed tonight. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 1, 2022

Outside of Jalen Carter, other top Georgia prospects include linebacker Nakobe Dean, defensive lineman Jordan Davis, edge rusher Travon Walker and safety Lewis Cine. All four could have their names called in Round 1.

Defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt, linebacker Channing Tindall and cornerback Derion Kendrick are other names to watch.

Image: Nov 6, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) reacts with defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) after a tackle against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports