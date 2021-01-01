 Skip to main content
Reporters have funny jokes about ‘Rose Bowl’ in Arlington, Texas

January 1, 2021
by Larry Brown

ATT Stadium Walmart

The annual Rose Bowl game on January 1 has been one of the greatest traditions throughout college football. Fans who were in areas where the weather was cold and snowy could turn on their TVs and see a football game played in picturesque sunshine in Pasadena, Calif. But this year, the College Football Playoff moved the game from Pasadena to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas due to issues related to COVID-19.

Instead of the beautiful background and environment of the real Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the game was held just where the Cowboys play. That led to some funny tweets.

The playoff game between Alabama and Notre Dame shouldn’t even have the Rose Bowl name. It’s not in Pasadena and not being played at the actual Rose Bowl venue. It’s not a Rose Bowl. This sums things up well.

