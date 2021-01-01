Reporters have funny jokes about ‘Rose Bowl’ in Arlington, Texas

The annual Rose Bowl game on January 1 has been one of the greatest traditions throughout college football. Fans who were in areas where the weather was cold and snowy could turn on their TVs and see a football game played in picturesque sunshine in Pasadena, Calif. But this year, the College Football Playoff moved the game from Pasadena to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas due to issues related to COVID-19.

Instead of the beautiful background and environment of the real Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the game was held just where the Cowboys play. That led to some funny tweets.

As I've often said, the Rose Bowl is played in front of the most picturesque backdrop in all of sports pic.twitter.com/u0pDvJVoZx — Richard🇬🇾Johnson (@RJ_Writes) January 1, 2021

Covering the Rose Bowl has been a career goal. The mountains, the sunset, the pageantry of the parade, the California weather, it’s as beautiful as I imagined. pic.twitter.com/JPV0jxdmiH — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 1, 2021

love that Rose Bowl feeling pic.twitter.com/at33XMaRbx — Holly Anderson (@HollyAnderson) January 1, 2021

There’s that famous Rose Bowl sunset. Gorgeous. pic.twitter.com/2mbI20PXzU — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) January 1, 2021

The playoff game between Alabama and Notre Dame shouldn’t even have the Rose Bowl name. It’s not in Pasadena and not being played at the actual Rose Bowl venue. It’s not a Rose Bowl. This sums things up well.