Rob Gronkowski attaches his name to college football bowl game

Rob Gronkowski will have a bowl game named after him starting this year.

The former tight end entered into a multiyear partnership with the LA Bowl, which was previously sponsored by Jimmy Kimmel. The game will be billed as the LA Bowl Hosted By Gronk, and is set to be played at SoFi Stadium on Dec. 16.

“Jimmy was a fantastic host and brought a lot of elements to the game. But it’s my turn now and I’m going to turn it up, that’s for sure,” Gronkowski said, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press.

The LA Bowl debuted in 2021 with Kimmel as its sponsor. That partnership garnered the game a decent amount of attention, but only lasted two years.

The game is set to pit teams from the Pac-12 and Mountain West against each other. Fresno State defeated Washington State 29-6 in last year’s contest.