Michigan star has blunt take on Ohio State’s toughness

November 25, 2023
by Grey Papke
A Michigan Wolverines helmet

Dec 30, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; A Michigan Wolverines football helmet sits on the field prior to the game between the Florida State Seminoles and the Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson had a fairly brutal comment about Ohio State’s toughness following the Wolverines’ 30-24 win on Saturday.

Wilson told reporters after the win that the Buckeyes definitely did not appear tougher this season compared to years past. The wide receiver was critical of the Buckeyes for trying to look the part without being able to back it up on the field.

“I see guys who wanna put on the Louis V $1,000 outfit, wanna act hard,” Wilson said. “When you’re out there … I see the film. You’re not tough.”

Ohio State’s toughness has been a major talking point over the last three years with Michigan seizing control of the rivalry. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day tried to fire back at that narrative earlier in the year, but his team was once again found lacking when it mattered most.

Michigan ran over Ohio State on Saturday and once again failed to assert themselves in the trenches. Wilson played his part on offense, catching three passes for 36 yards with a touchdown.

