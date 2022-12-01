Rose Bowl makes big decision about College Football Playoff

The Rose Bowl was the big obstacle standing in the way of early expansion for the College Football Playoff from four to twelve teams. That obstacle no longer exists.

The Rose Bowl on Wednesday caved and agreed to become a part of the expanded CFP. Their decision paves the way for a 12-team playoff as early as 2024. The previous contract under the four-team playoff system ran through 2025 and required the unanimous approval of the six current participating bowls in order to expand early.

The Rose Bowl had previously been holding up expansion because it wanted special treatment from the CFP. Namely, they wanted to maintain their exclusive playing window in the afternoon/evening on New Year’s Day.

The CFP reportedly told the Rose Bowl they would make a good-faith effort to work with them. However, nothing could be put into writing because there is no TV contract yet.

The decision arose because the CFP had put a deadline of November 2022 for the Rose Bowl to agree or risk being left out of the CFP once the current contract expired.

Now, administrators and the CFP will get to work on trying to make the 12-team playoff a reality for 2024.