Ryan Day pulls interesting move ahead of rivalry game with Michigan

Ryan Day has just one win over Michigan since he was named the head coach at Ohio State, and he is hoping a slight routine change might help reverse the trend this year.

The Buckeyes have decided to fly to Ann Arbor for their annual rivalry game against Michigan, which will be held on Saturday. In the past, Ohio State players and staff members have taken a bus when playing Michigan on the road.

Day noted that Ohio State flies to their other road games, so he wants to “keep the routine the routine.”

Ohio State has typically taken a bus to Michigan, but it will fly to Michigan this week. Why? Ryan Day wants to “keep the routine the routine,” and Ohio State flies to other road games. He knows what the Buckeyes did the last four years didn’t work, so they’ve made adjustments. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) November 26, 2025

Ann Arbor is less than 200 miles from Columbus, Ohio. The drive between the two cities takes around three hours, which is why the two teams typically take a bus to their rival’s campus for the big game.

Michigan has won their last four games against Ohio State, and the Buckeyes were ranked No. 2 in the nation every time. The Wolverines were also ranked in the top five for three of those games, but they beat Ohio State 13-10 last year even when they were unranked and had a down season. Ohio State still went on to win the national championship.

Day has only one win over Michigan, and that was the first year he took over from Urban Meyer in 2019. The coach could really use a victory over the Wolverines, and he sent a strong message about the game earlier this week.