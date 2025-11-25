Ryan Day sends Michigan a message ahead of rivalry game

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day knows his team cannot afford another rivalry loss to the Michigan Wolverines this year, and is sounding a confident note heading into the game on Saturday.

Day on Tuesday spoke about the leadup to the Michigan game, and he sounded very confident. The Ohio State coach spoke not just about winning, but about beating up on the Wolverines.

“Like I say, fun is kicking a–, and that’s what we want to do on Saturday,” Day said. “We’re preparing to do that, and that’s it. There’s nothing funny about this at all, but the fun part is winning.”

“Like I say fun is kicking ass and that’s what we want to do on Saturday”



Ryan Day said the Buckeyes need to out there and “just win” this week.



He said the fun of coaching in this week comes in celebrating in the locker room and the team has a good bounce in their step. pic.twitter.com/r09ycddaCw — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) November 25, 2025

The Buckeyes have lost three straight games to the Wolverines. Last year’s loss was so shocking, it caused some to turn against Day, and it took winning a national title for him to even start silencing his critics.

Ohio State is almost certainly a College Football Playoff team no matter what happens against Michigan. A loss would further Day’s reputation for not being able to win that game, though, which is certainly not something he wants on his resume.

The Wolverines have home field advantage on Saturday, and at 9-2, they remain in the College Football Playoff race. On the other side, Ohio State enters at 11-0, and no one has played them close in months.