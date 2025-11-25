Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day sends Michigan a message ahead of rivalry game

Ryan Day in Ohio State gear
Mar 7, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches players stretch during spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Photo Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day knows his team cannot afford another rivalry loss to the Michigan Wolverines this year, and is sounding a confident note heading into the game on Saturday.

Day on Tuesday spoke about the leadup to the Michigan game, and he sounded very confident. The Ohio State coach spoke not just about winning, but about beating up on the Wolverines.

“Like I say, fun is kicking a–, and that’s what we want to do on Saturday,” Day said. “We’re preparing to do that, and that’s it. There’s nothing funny about this at all, but the fun part is winning.”

The Buckeyes have lost three straight games to the Wolverines. Last year’s loss was so shocking, it caused some to turn against Day, and it took winning a national title for him to even start silencing his critics.

Ohio State is almost certainly a College Football Playoff team no matter what happens against Michigan. A loss would further Day’s reputation for not being able to win that game, though, which is certainly not something he wants on his resume.

The Wolverines have home field advantage on Saturday, and at 9-2, they remain in the College Football Playoff race. On the other side, Ohio State enters at 11-0, and no one has played them close in months.

