Ryan Day discusses whether he would leave Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes fans that want to see Ryan Day replaced as head coach will not love his answer about whether he would be interested in taking a different job elsewhere.

Day was asked Wednesday if he had ever considered leaving Ohio State for a different college job. He shut that down quickly, saying he had never given it any thought, and that his only focus would remain on getting the Buckeyes back on track.

Ryan Day on whether he's ever considered leaving Ohio State for another job: "No. No. This is a wonderful place. I got a great job. One of the best jobs in America," he said. "It's a challenge at times. You know, I'm disappointed about this more than anybody. It crushes me. But… — Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) December 4, 2024

In other words, if Day is ever going to leave the Buckeyes, the school is probably going to have to fire him.

Day has come under greater scrutiny this week after suffering his fourth straight defeat to arch-rival Michigan. This was the worst of the losses, as the Buckeyes were at home against a Wolverines team that came in with just six wins and no established starting quarterback. Things were supposed to be different for this Ohio State team, as they entered that game at 10-1.

Speculation is serious enough that potential Day replacements have been tossed around in the media. Ohio State still has a chance to win a national title this season, but if they do not do that, the coach’s status may be worth watching this offseason.