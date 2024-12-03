 Skip to main content
Reporter names 3 possible replacements for Ryan Day

December 2, 2024
by Larry Brown
Oct 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches warm-ups at Spartan Stadium before their game against the Michigan State Spartans.

Ohio State and its fans are disgusted with Ryan Day after he lost to Michigan at home on Saturday for his fourth straight defeat to the Wolverines. There is some talk that the only thing he could do to revive his standing with the Buckeyes’ fan base is win the national championship this season.

There is also talk about which coach Ohio State could hire to replace Day if they were to move on from him.

On Monday, ESPN college football reporter Jake Trotter appeared on 850 ESPN Cleveland and listed three people Ohio State could target if they were to move on from Day.

The three people are: Mike Vrabel, Marcus Freeman and Matt Campbell. Vrabel and Freeman were dismissed by the hosts as unrealistic.

Vrabel played at Ohio State and coached there from 2011-2013 before moving to the NFL. The prevailing belief is that Vrabel is an NFL guy and does not want to return to college.

Freeman played at Ohio State and is in his third full season as Notre Dame’s head coach. He has the Irish at 11-1, so he wouldn’t seem to have much motivation to leave his current post.

Campbell is from Ohio and has been Iowa State’s coach since 2016. His Cyclones are 10-2 this season, which has him back on everyone’s radar as a top coach in college football.

Day has gone 63-10 over his six full seasons as the Buckeyes’ head coach. That record looks excellent on the surface, but it’s much worse when you consider his team’s season has been spoiled by losses to Michigan four years in a row.

Ohio State Football Ryan Day
