Ryan Day walks off field after disappointing loss to Michigan

Ohio State coach Ryan Day looked thoroughly defeated after Saturday’s 45-23 home loss to Michigan.

Day’s body language told its own story as he walked into the tunnel at Ohio Stadium following Saturday’s blowout. The Ohio State coach had slumped shoulders and kept his head down as he made his way into the tunnel.

Ryan Day leaves the field after his second straight loss to Michigan pic.twitter.com/eHUj7V417L — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) November 26, 2022

Day is obviously going to be down after a second straight ugly loss to Michigan, particularly one that came on Ohio State’s home field. Still, the reaction is concerning in its own way. His team was poor throughout the game, but particularly in the second half.

Day’s inability to adjust loomed large over the final two quarters. His defense set out to stop Michigan’s run game in the first half by playing only one high safety, which was logical and worked until the second quarter. Michigan went over the top for two long scores, and it was pretty clear that the Wolverines had figured out how to exploit Day’s tactic. Despite that, Day did not change things in the second half, which resulted in Michigan getting another long score over the top.

A year ago, Jim Harbaugh had a pretty brutal way of dismissing Day after a similar performance from the Buckeyes. With Day now 1-2 against the Wolverines, Harbaugh’s label is in danger of sticking.