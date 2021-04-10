Ryan Day avoids parking ticket thanks to generous Ohio State fan

Ohio State coach Ryan Day has a Buckeyes fan to thank for avoiding a parking ticket.

On Thursday, a Buckeye fan in Columbus who had seen Day earlier and recognized the coach’s car noticed something: Day’s vehicle was parked in a spot with an expired parking meter. Never fear: the fan took care of the situation, putting an extra half hour on the meter for the Ohio State coach.

Hey @ryandaytime your meter ran out but I got you pic.twitter.com/aK70F0nfEi — Will (@Will_Palmer_36) April 9, 2021

The act of kindness did not go unnoticed by Day.

Wow thanks!! — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) April 9, 2021

The fan, Will Palmer, said he just didn’t think it would be right for Day to have to pay a parking ticket in Columbus.

“I decided it wouldn’t be right to let our Head Coach get a parking ticket when he was just trying to spend some time with his family,” Palmer told Mark Russell of Buckeyes Wire. “So I went back into the store, got my wallet and put some money in the meter so he wouldn’t have to come back to a ticket on his windshield.”

With kindness like that, it’s no wonder Day doesn’t want to leave Columbus.