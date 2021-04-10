 Skip to main content
Ryan Day avoids parking ticket thanks to generous Ohio State fan

April 10, 2021
by Grey Papke

Ryan Day

Ohio State coach Ryan Day has a Buckeyes fan to thank for avoiding a parking ticket.

On Thursday, a Buckeye fan in Columbus who had seen Day earlier and recognized the coach’s car noticed something: Day’s vehicle was parked in a spot with an expired parking meter. Never fear: the fan took care of the situation, putting an extra half hour on the meter for the Ohio State coach.

The act of kindness did not go unnoticed by Day.

The fan, Will Palmer, said he just didn’t think it would be right for Day to have to pay a parking ticket in Columbus.

“I decided it wouldn’t be right to let our Head Coach get a parking ticket when he was just trying to spend some time with his family,” Palmer told Mark Russell of Buckeyes Wire. “So I went back into the store, got my wallet and put some money in the meter so he wouldn’t have to come back to a ticket on his windshield.”

With kindness like that, it’s no wonder Day doesn’t want to leave Columbus.

