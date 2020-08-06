Report: Ryan Day promised to put up 100 points on Michigan after Jim Harbaugh exchange

Ryan Day is already fired up for Ohio State’s rivalry game with Michigan this fall after an exchange he and Jim Harbaugh reportedly had on Monday.

The Big Ten had a private head coaches teleconference on Monday to talk about the fall season and COVID-19 protocols, according to reports.

Bucknuts’ Dave Biddle reports that during the call, Harbaugh pointed out something about Ohio State beginning impermissible on-field instruction, which isn’t supposed to begin until Friday.

Day reportedly responded by telling Harbaugh to worry about his own team.

Then, Day separately told his team they were going to hang 100 points on Michigan when they play in “The Game” this year. That type of confidence may have influenced Justin Fields’ comments to the media about the game.

ESPN also confirmed Day told his team Ohio State was “going to hang 100 on them” this year.

Considering Harbaugh is still winless against his rivals since taking over at Michigan, he probably should tread more carefully before lobbing accusations at the Buckeyes.