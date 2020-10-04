 Skip to main content
Sam Ehlinger had comforting message for RB Keaontay Ingram after costly fumble

October 3, 2020
by Larry Brown

Sam Ehlinger

Texas disappointed on Saturday with a 33-31 home loss to TCU, and a key fumble hurt the team.

Running back Keaontay Ingram lost a fumble on first-and-goal at the TCU 1-yard line with under three minutes left.

Texas was down 33-29 at the time, so they had an opportunity to take the lead. Instead, they never got the ball back after the fumble and lost by two (TCU took a safety at the end of the game).

Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw for 236 yards and four touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough. He displayed some strong leadership afterwards by sharing a comforting message for Ingram.

“I reminded him as much as we love this, it’s just a game. It’s not life or death. Everybody made a ton of mistakes. It’s more on me than it is on him,” Ehlinger said after the game, via the Austin American-Statesman’s Kirk Bohls.

Just because Ehlinger showed that sort of compassion for Ingram doesn’t mean he wasn’t upset.

Ehlinger’s Longhorns are now 2-1 on the season.

TCU coach Gary Patterson continues his Texas dominance and is now 7-2 against the Longhorns since they joined the Big 12 in 2012.

