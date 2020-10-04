Sam Ehlinger had comforting message for RB Keaontay Ingram after costly fumble

Texas disappointed on Saturday with a 33-31 home loss to TCU, and a key fumble hurt the team.

Running back Keaontay Ingram lost a fumble on first-and-goal at the TCU 1-yard line with under three minutes left.

Texas was down 33-29 at the time, so they had an opportunity to take the lead. Instead, they never got the ball back after the fumble and lost by two (TCU took a safety at the end of the game).

Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw for 236 yards and four touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough. He displayed some strong leadership afterwards by sharing a comforting message for Ingram.

“I reminded him as much as we love this, it’s just a game. It’s not life or death. Everybody made a ton of mistakes. It’s more on me than it is on him,” Ehlinger said after the game, via the Austin American-Statesman’s Kirk Bohls.

Just because Ehlinger showed that sort of compassion for Ingram doesn’t mean he wasn’t upset.

Sam Ehlinger looked crushed on Zoom. "Losing. Losing bothers me the most. This university deserves better." — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) October 3, 2020

Ehlinger’s Longhorns are now 2-1 on the season.

TCU coach Gary Patterson continues his Texas dominance and is now 7-2 against the Longhorns since they joined the Big 12 in 2012.