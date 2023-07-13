 Skip to main content
Sam Hartman gives update on his bizarre plan for removed rib

July 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Sam Hartman points to the stands

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) gets ready to celebrate during the fourth quarter Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights faced each other in the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Wake Forest defeated Rutgers 38-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman had a rib removed due to a medical issue prior to the 2022 season. Roughly a year later, Hartman still has some big plans for that rib.

Hartman divulged last December that he kept his removed rib in frozen storage and planned to have it made into a necklace. On Thursday, the Notre Dame quarterback updated that process. Not only is it still happening, but the work is being done by Hartman’s mom, and is apparently almost finished.

We’re not sure if Hartman’s mother being in on this makes it funnier or weirder. The answer is likely both.

Hartman’s medical issue was a fairly alarming one, but clearly he wants to make the most of it. The next logical question is how much he intends to wear it around in public. Presumably, it will be a no-go during games, but maybe we’ll get a glimpse of it whether we want to or not.

Hartman spent his last five college seasons at Wake Forest, but has transferred to Notre Dame for his final collegiate campaign. He has passed for 77 touchdowns over the last two seasons with the Demon Deacons.

Sam Hartman
