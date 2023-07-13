Sam Hartman gives update on his bizarre plan for removed rib

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman had a rib removed due to a medical issue prior to the 2022 season. Roughly a year later, Hartman still has some big plans for that rib.

Hartman divulged last December that he kept his removed rib in frozen storage and planned to have it made into a necklace. On Thursday, the Notre Dame quarterback updated that process. Not only is it still happening, but the work is being done by Hartman’s mom, and is apparently almost finished.

Sam Hartman says his mom is currently in possession of his removed rib and working on turning it into a necklace, which should be ready in a few weeks. — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) July 13, 2023

We’re not sure if Hartman’s mother being in on this makes it funnier or weirder. The answer is likely both.

Hartman’s medical issue was a fairly alarming one, but clearly he wants to make the most of it. The next logical question is how much he intends to wear it around in public. Presumably, it will be a no-go during games, but maybe we’ll get a glimpse of it whether we want to or not.

Hartman spent his last five college seasons at Wake Forest, but has transferred to Notre Dame for his final collegiate campaign. He has passed for 77 touchdowns over the last two seasons with the Demon Deacons.