Sam Hartman makes his transfer official

January 5, 2023
by Larry Brown
Sam Hartman points to the stands

Wake Forest Demon Deacons quarterback Sam Hartman (10) gets ready to celebrate during the fourth quarter Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights faced each other in the 2021 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. Wake Forest defeated Rutgers 38-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Sam Hartman has made his transfer announcement official.

Hartman shared a post on social media Thursday that showed him wearing a Notre Dame football uniform. His post was captioned, “Onward. #GoIrish.”

Hartman’s transfer to Notre Dame has been expected since he entered the transfer portal on Dec. 27.

Hartman played quarterback at Wake Forest the last five seasons. He only appeared in four games in 2019, taking a redshirt year. He also received an extra year of eligibility for 2020, which allows him to play in the 2023 season.

Hartman was an excellent quarterback at Wake Forest. He passed for 38 touchdowns this season and 39 touchdowns in the 2021 season.

The Fighting Irish finished their season 9-4, which was capped off by a 45-38 bowl win over South Carolina. Tyler Buchner, who opened as the team’s starting quarterback, returned from an injury to throw for 3 touchdowns and run for 2 scores in the victory. Drew Pyne transferred to Arizona State, leaving Hartman and Buchner as the Irish’s top quarterback options for next season.

Notre Dame FootballSam Hartman
