Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman’s medical issue revealed

Sam Hartman has been cleared to make his return to the field.

Hartman missed Wake Forest’s opener against VMI, which the Demon Deacons won 41-10 last Thursday. Mitch Griffis started at quarterback and went 21/29 for 288 yards and three touchdowns.

Hartman missed the game as he was recovering from a non-football medical issue. The school revealed Tuesday that Hartman was recovering from a blood clot attributed to a condition known as Paget-Schroetter syndrome.

“Sam developed a blood clot in the subclavian vein,” Hartman’s surgeon said in a statement. “This condition is known as Paget-Schroetter syndrome, or effort thrombosis. We suspect this occurred as a result of a previous infection that eventually caused inflammation.

“After our diagnosis on August 9, we first did a procedure to remove the blood clot. Secondly, we performed surgery to eliminate the pressure on the vein and then dilated the vein.

“On Friday, we did another follow-up ultrasound on Sam and everything looked great. The clot was gone, the blood flow was good and he felt great. Blood thinner therapies were discontinued once they became medically unnecessary and he is medically cleared to return to full competition.”

Hartman had been out since Aug. 10.

Hartman has been at Wake Forest since 2018. He had a breakout season last year, passing for 4,228 yards, 39 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He also rushed for 364 yards and 11 touchdowns. Wake Forest is hoping to repeat as ACC Atlantic Division champions.