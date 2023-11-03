Deion Sanders makes big change to Colorado coaching staff

Deion Sanders is making a significant change to the Colorado coaching staff after the team’s recent struggles.

Colorado is stripping offensive coordinator Sean Lewis of playcalling duties and transferring them to offensive analyst Pat Shurmur, according to reports. One on-field assistant will need to be demoted to allow Shurmur to take a role on the sideline, and it is not clear who that will be.

Colorado quality control analyst Pat Shurmur will take over play-calling duties from OC Sean Lewis vs. Oregon State, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Deion Sanders must elevate Shurmur from analyst to full-time coach to be eligible to coach. Lewis will still signal the plays in, a… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 3, 2023

Shurmur, a former New York Giants head coach, had a lengthy career as an NFL offensive coordinator before joining Colorado’s staff in the offseason. The hope from the Buffaloes’ standpoint is that Shurmur can do something to jumpstart the team’s offense, which particularly struggled in last Saturday’s loss to UCLA.

It may not matter who is calling Colorado’s plays. By Sanders’ own admission, the team’s biggest problem runs deeper than that.