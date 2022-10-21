San Jose State football player killed in electric scooter accident

A San Jose State football player was killed in a tragic accident on Friday morning, the school has confirmed.

Freshman running back Camdan McWright died after he was hit by a school bus while riding an electric scooter, according to multiple reports. San Jose Police said the California Highway Patrol is leading an investigation after a bus carrying 15 students collided with McWright’s scooter. McWright, who had rented the scooter, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred roughly two blocks from the SJSU campus. KTVU reports that McWright was on his way to workout at the time of the fatal accident.

Officials say none of the people on board the bus suffered injuries. A preliminary investigation revealed that the bus appeared to be in the right of way and had a green light at the time of the collision.

McWright was in his first season with the Spartans. He appeared in one game on Oct. 7 against UNLV and had three carries for six yards. He was a star running back at St. Genevieve High School in Panorama City, Calif., prior to enrolling at SJSU.

McWright would have turned 19 in December.

Sadly, McWright is not the only college football player who died this week. Mississippi State announced on Wednesday that freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland died at age 18.